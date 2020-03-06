Shakira, Anuel AA Star in Decadent New Video for ‘Me Gusta’

After doing the performance of a lifetime at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, global superstar Shakira has released a new video for her chart-topping single, “Me Gusta,” featuring Puerto Rican Latin trap star Anuel AA.

Directed by Drew Kirsch, who also directed Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” the new video presents a colorful fantasy of cosmopolitan life. Together the stars travel through mountains by high-speed rail and prepare breakfast inside a private dining car. At home, Anuel gently prepares sushi, while Shakira languishes on the kitchen table, wearing luxurious pink satin and feathers. (It’s worth noting that this is the first time in many years that Shakira has gone brunette.)

By the video’s end, they share a lavish feast and sing of rekindling a romance on the rocks — while echoing the laid-back hook from Inner Circle’s 1993 reggae hit, “Sweat (A La La La La Long).”

After finishing an epic world tour and subsequent concert documentary, Shakira is currently recording the 2020 follow-up to her Grammy-winning album El Dorado, which was released in 2017.

Anuel most recently dropped the single “Keii,” along with its blood-thirsty video, which has garnered more than 90 million streams within a month of its release. He is also working on his debut album for Sony Music Latin.