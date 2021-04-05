‘Selena the Series: Part 2’ Reveals Release Date in New Trailer

Netflix has announced that the second half of Selena: The Series will premiere on May 4th on the streaming platform.

A new teaser, released Monday to coincide with the announcement, shows the Queen of Tejano Music (portrayed by Christian Serratos) performing with her family band Selena y Los Dinos. This includes her brother A.B. Quintanilla (Gabriel Chavarria) and sister Suzette Quintanilla (Noemi Gonzalez), along with guitarist Chris Pérez (Jesse Posey) and keyboardists Ricky Vela (Hunter Reese Peña) and Joe Ojeda (Carlos Alfredo Jr.).

Part 2 of the series will pick up from when Selena is on the brink of stardom, following her journey through the Tejano music world as she learns to balance her newfound success with her personal life, while leading up to her untimely and tragic death in 1995. As with Part 1, the show will center on the Quintanilla family’s struggles to turn Selena into the most successful female Latin music artist of all time.

Selena: The Series also stars Ricardo Chavira as Selena’s father Abraham, Seidy López as her mother Marcella, Julio Macias as backing vocalist Pete Astudillo, and Natasha Perez as Yolanda Saldívar, the fan club president who was convicted of murdering Selena. Suzette Quintanilla also served as an executive producer on the show.