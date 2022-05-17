 Selena Quintanilla To Be Honored In New TelevisaUnivision Special - Rolling Stone
New TelevisaUnivision Special ‘Por Siempre Selena’ Will Celebrate The Life of Selena Quintanilla

The show will include musical tributes to the late singer, who ‘has transcended time and inspired many generations across the globe’

Julyssa Lopez

Selena Quintanilla performs for the crowd during a dance following the Feria de las Flores queen's contest at Memorial Coliseum Aug. 12, 1989, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Nine years after her death racked the emotions of Mexican-Americans across the country, albums by Tejano star Selena are still selling, with her ``Ones'' album ranked 70th on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart. (AP Photo/Corpus Christi Caller Times, FILE)Selena Quintanilla performs for the crowd during a dance following the Feria de las Flores queen's contest at Memorial Coliseum Aug. 12, 1989, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Nine years after her death racked the emotions of Mexican-Americans across the country, albums by Tejano star Selena are still selling, with her ``Ones'' album ranked 70th on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart. (AP Photo/Corpus Christi Caller Times, FILE)

Selena Quintanilla in 1989

Corpus Christi Caller Times/AP

There’s another Selena project in the works: A new two-hour musical special called Por Siempre Selena will run on TelevisaUnivision to celebrate the legacy of the late Tejano superstar, the network and the family announced today. The program will feature stories about Selena’s life and tributes to her music 27 years after the singer’s death.

“A cultural icon today, Selena and our music has transcended time and inspired many generations across the globe. We are proud to continue to honor her legacy by partnering with Univision to produce Por Siempre Selena, a TV musical celebration that will pay tribute with an all-star lineup performing all her iconic hits,” the Quintanilla family said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

It’s not the only major Selena project that’s been announced this year. During a Facebook Live session with Latin Groove News’ Jose Rosario in March, Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, revealed that a new Selena album featuring previously unreleased, digitally modified songs is coming this year through Warner Music Latina. Previously, Selena was the subject of the Netflix series Selena: The Series, which focused on her younger years and her start in music.

TelevisaUnivision has not shared a release date for Por Siempre Selena.

