Christian Serratos Takes the Stage as Selena in New Teaser

The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos appears as Selena Quintanilla in the new teaser for Selena: The Series, out December 4th on Netflix.

Directed by Hiromi Kamata, the series chronicles the late Tejano singer’s rise to fame. The black-and-white teaser features Selena taking the stage to a packed audience, as “Como La Flor” plays. “Do you trust your father?” Abraham Quintanilla (Ricardo Chavira) asks her. “If you keep practicing, it’s all gonna pay off. Just watch. And when I see you on that stage, I still see the 6-year-old girl singing in our backyard.”

Selena: The Series also stars Madison Taylor Baez as a young Selena, Noemi Gonzalez as Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, Siedy Lopez as her mother Marcella, and Gabriel Chavarria as her brother A.B. It also includes Julio Macias, Hunter Reese Pena, Jesse Posey, Carlos Alfredo Jr., Paul Rodriguez, Erika Buenfil, David Fernandez Jr., and more.

The series was written by Moisés Zamora and was executive produced by Gonzalez, Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, and Moisés Zamora.

July 17th marked the 25th anniversary of the late singer’s fifth and final album, Dreaming of You. To mark the occasion, Apple Music aired a one-hour special hosted by Sandra Peña, with featured guests David Byrne, Demi Lovato, Becky G, and more.