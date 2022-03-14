Selena’s Father Says A New Album Is Coming 27 Years After Her Death

A new Selena album featuring previously unreleased, digitally modified songs will drop in April via Warner Music, the late singer’s father Abraham Quintanilla said in a recent interview.

Speaking during a Facebook Live session with Latin Groove News’ Jose Rosario, Abraham shared that the album will contain 13 songs. Three of them are already-released tracks updated with new arrangements. Others are never-before-heard productions that include digitally modified voice work done by the album’s producer, Selena’s brother A.B. Quintanilla.

“What’s unique about it is that not only is the music completely new arrangements, but my son worked on Selena’s voice with the computers and if you listen to her, she sounds on this recording like she did right before she passed away,” Abraham said.

He described the album as a mix of ballads and cumbias that were pulled from different parts of the family’s catalog. The first track, for example, is one he described as a “beautiful ballad” that was originally recorded when Selena was just 13 years old, but the arrangements and voice work have been change to make it sound like she did as an adult.

Abraham said that the family has turned the music into Warner Music and is currently waiting for the project to be mastered. He also shared that Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, is helping with the album’s visuals. “The only thing they’re working on would be the artwork,” he said, adding that the contract he signed for the album included specific language about Suzette having a role in creating the album cover.

Warner Music did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

The album comes 27 years after Selena’s death. She died on March 31, 1995 after being shot by her former fan club manager Yolanda Saldívar. Selena’s posthumous album Dreaming of You made her the first Latin artist to ever top the Billboard 200.