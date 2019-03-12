Tainy and Benny Blanco Throw Pajama Party in New ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ Video

Artist-producers Tainy and Benny Blanco have dropped the video for their slinky new track, “I Can’t Get Enough,” featuring vocals by Selena Gomez and J Balvin.

The crew first teased their new clip via Instagram in February — nestled under a cozy duvet, the Latino Gang is photographed wearing silky pajama sets, while Benny Blanco is stuffed in a teddy bear suit. The photo comes to life in the new video, which shows the fab four dancing silly across a gargantuan bed. And while the video generally boasts wholesome fare, don’t get it twisted — Gomez and Balvin swap deceptively rousing verses in both English and Spanish. “I’m getting her another drink, just in case she’s thirsty,” purrs Balvin; “No one’s gotta know, we can keep it low-key,” sings Gomez.

The latest in a wave of English-Spanish crossover hits, the song was first devised between Tainy —the reggaeton prodigy behind the 2018 Latin trap anthem, “I Like It” — and Benny Blanco, Gomez’s trusted producer and Number One hitmaker for Halsey and Khalid.

“I heard Selena was looking for tracks,” said Tainy to Rolling Stone last week. “So I sat down with Mike Sabath and Cris Chil, two songwriters. We did a couple sessions, but that came out the first day.”

Gomez had previously made bilingual pop gold with Ozuna and Cardi B in their DJ Snake-orchestrated hit, 2018’s “Taki Taki“; but the Mexican-American singer has announced no further plans for releases. In the meantime, Balvin is hard at work on the follow-up to his highly decorated 2018 album, Vibras. And as Benny Blanco’s debut, Friends Keep Secrets continues to camp out in the Billboard 200, Tainy is plotting an LP of his own.

“Tainy is one of the most talented producers I’ve ever met,” Balvin told Rolling Stone. “And he’s not just a Latino producer. I don’t consider music like that: When someone’s that talented, they’re just a global citizen.”