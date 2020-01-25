Draco Rosa Gets Transcendental in New ‘Quiero Vivir’ Video

Puerto Rican rocker Draco Rosa has dropped a striking new version of his 2013 song, “Quiero Vivir.” It is his first release since his Latin Grammy-winning 2018 album, Monte Sagrado.

“Quiero Vivir” was inspired by the poem “Tengo Ojos,” by the Mexican poet Jaime Sabines. “La vida con dios, una copa de luz/Tu y yo mas allá, mas allá del amor,” sings Rosa, with a dusky timbre: “Life with God, a cup of light / You and I beyond, beyond love.” Rosa’s folk-rock cool is heightened by dramatic orchestral arrangements; yet beneath the grandiose production, rustic murmurs of banjo.

Directed by Inés Mongil, the new video for “Quiero Vivir” is brimming with pastoral scenes from the Puerto Rican countryside. Rosa reprises his role as the mystic man traversing the mountains, which he first explored in his classic 1996 LP, Vagabundo.

“There’s something magical about ‘Quiero Vivir’ as it takes me out of time and keeps me in the moment. Life seems so daunting, like there is a time clock, when we look at the future or get lost thinking of our past… but, if you stay in the moment, time doesn’t exist.”

Rosa will serve as a featured guest vocalist for Argentine rock legends Soda Stereo on their upcoming arena tour. Other guests vocalists include Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Juanes, Cafe Tacvba’s Ruben Albarran and Mon Laferte. The tour kicks off on Feb. 29, 2020 in Bogotá, Colombia. For more details visit SodaStereo.com.