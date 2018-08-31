See Diamante Eléctrico Flaunt Outcast Pride in New Video for ‘Rotos’

Latin Grammy-winning alternative band Diamante Eléctrico dropped a video for “Rotos” Thursday night. “Rotos” is the third single off their upcoming album, Buitres.

Directed by Santiago Cortés & Gustavo Martinez, the band’s latest video offers a glimpse into the lives of schoolchildren, tormented by bullies both young and old. Set to a bluesy groove, the leather-clad rockers eventually join the kids in a cathartic dance-off. The band’s devil-may-care attitude never becomes more apparent — or endearing — when the adults follow the children’s lead, busting out their silliest dance moves.

“We feel like being broken — ‘rotos‘ — is the most honest and vulnerable place we can speak from,” the band tells Rolling Stone. “We wanted to share what we all [went] through as children, and also speak out about the bullying and criticism in the digital age… We have even felt it as a band. But in the end, it’s going to be alright. We just wanted to make fun of ourselves in this video. What better way to do it than dancing?”

The laid-back single follows songs “Hacia la Noche” and “El Naufragio“— as well as “Días Raros,” a collaboration with ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons. Buitres is slated for release September 7th.