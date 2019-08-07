Song You Need to Know: Sech, ‘Otro Trago (Remix)’

At first listen, Panamanian singer Sech might be easily mistaken for a long lost Latino member of Boyz II Men. (And had he been alive in 1991, he surely would have finessed the band’s Spanish-language hit, “Al Final de Camino.”) As part of a new generation of Latin pop stars the 25-year-old is rapidly becoming urbano’s most wanted collaborator; between his striking feature in Maluma’s 11:11 to his standout work in Brytiago and Rafa Pabon’s “La Mentira,” Sech’s soulful tenor makes a lasting impression.

All things considered, it’s no wonder that Caribbean titans Ozuna, Anuel AA and Nicky Jam decided to hop on the remix to Sech’s summertime hit with Song of the Summer champ Darell: “Otro Trago,” or “Another Drink.” Originally released as a single off his 2019 album, Sueños, the original track opens with Sech as a humble piano balladeer, admiring a newly single lady as she enters the club. But in the remix, Ozuna elbows his way in, offering his own honeyed condolences: “Life for you has not been easy/In love, it’s been much too difficult.” After a few tender verses, the whole crew comes out swinging on Darell’s cue: that is, when he roars, “Everybody, go to the discotheque!”

Following the release of the “Otro Trago (Remix)” on July 26th, Sech made his debut at Number 56 on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 chart. The song clocked five million streams in the last week alone, and is currently the top Latin urban song on the radio, according to Mediabase — knocking aside the stacked urbano hit “China,” Ozuna and Anuel’s joint venture with Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Karol G.

It’s a welcome pivot from the status quo, which typically favors veteran chart toppers like Yankee and Balvin. Now that Sech has proven himself a worthy contender among Latin pop’s biggest hitmakers — he’s already dropped another addictive reggaeton track with Nicky Jam, “Atrévete” — it’s high time the rest of us caught up. “Now she does whatever she wants when she wants,” he sings of the woman in “Otro Trago,” and perhaps even himself: “And if she doesn’t want you, you’ll be another one who lost his shot.”