Sech Gets Over a Breakup By Winning the Lotto in New '911' Video

Latin trap star Nicky Jam cameos in new clip from the Panamanian artist

Jon Blistein

Panamanian artist Sech has released a new track, “911,” as well as an accompanying music video.

The track finds Sech brushing off a bad relationship, ending the chorus with a ruthless kiss off, “Si estas herida pues llama al 911, no a mí,” which translates to, “If you’re hurt then call 911, not me.”

The song’s video, directed by Squid, provides a delightfully over-the-top visual accompaniment to the song, with Sech reluctantly working at an emergency call center, blowing up an ambulance and — for good measure — winning the lottery (Latin trap star Nicky Jam makes a cameo as the store clerk who hands Sech the winning ticket).

“911” marks Sech’s first song of 2021 and comes on the heels of a big 2020 that was centered around the release of his second album, 1 of 1, last May. He also collaborated with Bad Bunny on the YHLQMDLG track “Ignoratnes,” and linked up with artists like Daddy Yankee, Dalex, and Justin Quiles. Back in October, he and J Balvin released a new song as well, “La Luz.”

