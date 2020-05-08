 Sech Announces Upcoming Sophomore Album '1 of 1' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Dropped From Her Label, Lauren Jenkins Looks for a New Way Forward Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

Sech Announces Upcoming Sophomore Album ‘1 of 1’

Out May 21st, new album will feature Daddy Yankee, Arcángel and more

By

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sech performs onstage during the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 12, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sech performs onstage during the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 12, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Panamanian singer-songwriter Sech has announced the release of his upcoming sophomore album, titled 1 of 1. The follow-up to his Latin-Grammy-nominated debut, Sueños, the new album is slated for release on May 21st via Rich Music.

Sech dropped the news on Thursday, during an exclusive listening party on Zoom. Comprised of a whopping 21 songs, the new album will feature guest stars Daddy Yankee, Arcángel, Nando Boom and Lenny Tavárez. Fans can look forward to more of his signature R&B-reggaeton fusion, as well as some throwbacks to Panama’s classic reggae en español sound. And, he says of his new songs, “you’ll get to know more about me.”

The 26-year old artist was in the midst of his headlining U.S. Sueños tour — a first for the rising star — when Covid-19 befell the world. “I had so many plans for the year,” he told Rolling Stone from his home in Panama City, where he’s been quarantined since March. “But I’m still working, still staying on top of it. And playing FIFA [the video game].”

Sech made his debut at the Latin Grammys in 2019, where he performed his hit song “Otro Trago” as well as “Si Te Vas” with Ozuna. Sech was nominated in three different categories: Best Urban/Fusion Performance, Best Urban Album and Best Urban Song.

“Everything changes so fast,” he told Rolling Stone in November. “Today, we’re singing reggaeton. Tomorrow, we’ll be singing in Arabic! You never know where things are gonna go, and that’s an exciting challenge.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Latin, Reggaeton, Sech

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.