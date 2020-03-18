Nobody Go to the Discotek: Sech, Dalex, Justin Quiles Announce YouTube Concerts

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the planet, Latin music’s biggest names, from Juanes to Alejandro Sanz, have urged their fans to stay home. But Puerto Rican MC Darell said it best when he tweeted on Tuesday: “NOBODY GO TO THE DISCOTEK. EVERYBODY GO HOME.”

Now, with U.S. cities ramping up restrictions on public events, Panamanian urbano singer Sech had no choice but to cancel the remainder of his Sueños tour. In lieu of touring the West Coast as planned, he will stream an acoustic set live on YouTube this Wednesday March 18th at 7 p.m. EST.

“My people, I still want to share with you while we are in quarantine,” Sech wrote on Twitter. “Please take care of yourselves and stay home,” he added, with the hashtag #cuarentenaYA — which is to say, “quarantine already!”

Sech’s concert is the first in a series of livestream shows, winkingly titled #Coronavibras, which will showcase fellow Rich Music stars Dalex and Justin Quiles. The Dalex livestream will broadcast Thursday, March 19th at 7 p.m. EST. Justin Quiles’ livestream will air on Friday, March 20th at 5 p.m. EST. Each show will be followed by a live Q&A with fans.

Sech and Quiles co-star on the latest single by R&B singer Dalex, a seductive number titled “Perfume.” Hear it below: