 Sech, Cazzu, Carlos Vives: RS Latin Music Picks for Week of May 18th - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Dan Auerbach on His Assorted Projects: 'Everything's Been Ground to a Halt' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

RS Latin Music Picks: Week of May 18th

Fresh new sounds from Iberoamerica, featuring Sech, Nando Boom, Carlos Vives and Cazzu

By
Suzy Exposito

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sech, Carlos Isaías Morales Williams. Singer Sech performs during the Coca-Cola Flow Reggaeton festival in Mexico CityMusic Festival, Mexico City, Mexico - 23 Nov 2019

Fresh new sounds from Iberoamerica, featuring Sech, Nando Boom, Carlos Vives, Jessie Reyez and Cazzu.

Ginnette Riquelme/AP/Shutterstock

Could your weekend playlist use a little more seasoning? Rolling Stone Latin selects some of the best new music releases from Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Keep track of the latest in Latin via our playlist on Spotify.

Sech and Nando Boom, “Se Va Viral”

Lord have mercy! On Thursday the Panamanian urbano star Sech dropped 1 of 1: the follow-up to his 2019 Latin Grammy-nominated album, Sueños. Stacked with features by Daddy Yankee, Zion y Lennox, Arcángel and Ozuna, the expansive, 21-track album sees Sech coast from R&B to reggae with pure Caribbean cool. One of the most notable highlights from this epic LP is “Se Va Viral” (“It’s Going Viral”), a retro reggae en español cut, starring the Panama City MC of legend, Nando Boom. 

Carlos Vives and Jessie Reyez, “Hechicera”

Three years since dropping his Grammy-nominated Vives, the great Colombian pop-folklorist Carlos Vives bounds back with an earthy love letter to his homeland, Cumbiana. In the bilingual opening track, “Hechicera,” Vives gets an assist from his fellow parcera, the anglophone R&B sensation Jessie Reyez — who meets his vallenato swing with her one-of-a-kind swagger.

Cazzu, “Bounce”

Argentine trap queen Cazzu claims the strip club for the girls in her risqué new video for “Bounce.” Along with her entourage of femme fatales, Cazzu shows up her posh ex-boyfriend and his crew of shady characters. “I’m a boss bitch, perras, así que show me some respect,” she spits in Spanglish.

Nio Garcia and Casper Mágico, “Bandida”

This Puerto Rican dream team made an unforgettable smash in 2018 with their lovelorn megahit, “Te Boté.” Now Nio Garcia and Casper Mágico reconvene on the dancefloor in “Bandida” — a lush work of synth-wave-meets-reggaeton, dedicated to one mythical bad girl.

Alaina Castillo, “Un Niño”

This year the Mexican-American R&B whisperer Alaina Castillo dropped her stunning EP, The Voicenotes. This week, Castillo proves her mettle in not just one, but two languages, with The Voicenotes‘ Spanish counterpart, Mensajes de Voz. In “Un Niño,” she dresses down a fickle male suitor with a hushed battle cry for her heart.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Alaina Castillo, Carlos Vives, Casper Mágico, Cazzu, Jessie Reyez, Latin, Nio Garcia, Sech

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.