Sebastián Yatra, Ricky Martin Give ‘Falta Amor’ a Soulful Revamp

Colombian balladeer teases 2020 tour with Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias in new track

Sebastián Yatra’s has joined forces with many a pop icon in his career, including the Jonas Brothers, Halsey and Juanes. On Thursday, the Colombian singer-songwriter made an unparalleled alliance with the original Latin crossover king: Ricky Martin. Together they draw an evocative duet from Yatra’s 2019 rock-pop tearjerker, “Falta Amor,” which translates to “There’s No Love.”

First featured on Yatra’s Latin Grammy-nominated album, Fantasía,“Falta Amor” was initially written as a solo ballad. In the revamped “Falta Amor,” Yatra finds a confidante in Martin, who tempers Yatra’s heartache with his croon. In the Carlos Perez-directed video, the two front a rock band inside a bombed-out factory, and gently lament a love gone unreciprocated. Masked dancers writhe across the wreckage to emphasize the emotional toil.

“Singing with Ricky Martin is just insane,” Yatra said of their collaboration in a statement. “I would have never thought it possible in [this] lifetime. It’s huge not only as a Latino, but for any person that loves music.”

Yatra will serve as the opening act in Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias’ upcoming joint tour, which kicks off September 5th in Phoenix, Arizona and will wrap October 30th in Atlanta, Georgia.

In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, Yatra has used Instagram Live to advocate for social distancing efforts among his young fans. To further drive the point home, the 25-year-old has started reading children’s books each night at 8 p.m. EST. Artists such as Carlos Vives have already joined the initiative remotely, and according to Yatra’s camp, many more will follow.

