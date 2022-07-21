Sebastián Yatra, Pablo Alborán Serenade an Unsuspecting Crowd in ‘Contigo’ Video

A crowd in Madrid was given the surprise of a lifetime after watching a crew set up two pianos in the middle of a crowded plaza before Pablo Alborán and Sebastián Yatra approached the instruments for a performance of their single “Contigo.”

The surprise gig is highlighted in the new video for the track. The visual sees the Spaniard and Colombian singers serenading the crowd with the ballad, as lovebugs in the crowd share a kiss, fans pull out their phones, and friends embrace as the two sing the post-breakup song about wanting an ex-partner back.

“Siempre va a soñar contigo, cada amanecer contigo,” they sing on the track. “Daría todo por volver contigo.”

“Contigo” follows Yatra’s previous single “TV.” Yatra recently spoke to Rolling Stone about his new album Dharma, saying the LP “represents what I am 100 percent of the way.”

“I’ve had more time to make [this album], and it hasn’t been about the result. It’s more about the emotions behind each song. The songs gave me therapy,” he said at the time.

Meanwhile, Alborán released his singles “Carretera y Manta,” Castillos de Arena,” and “Soy Capaz” earlier this year. He also joined Aitana and Álvaro De Luna on “Llueve Sobre Mojado” last year. Yatra is also gearing up for a tour across the U.S. starting in late August, hitting cities including New York and Los Angeles, before wrapping in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Sebastián Yatra Tour Dates

August 25 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

August 26 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

August 27 –Dallas, TX @ Payne Arena

August 28 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

August 31 – San Antonio, TX @ Sales Auto Arena

September 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 3 –San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

September 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

September 7 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

September 8 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

September 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theatre at Cosmopolitan

September 11 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

September 15 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

September 17 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

September 18 – Toronto, ON @ History

September 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

September 30 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Philips

October 1 –Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

October 7 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 8 – New York, NY @ United Palace

October 9 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 12 – San Juan, PR @ Coca Cola Music Hall