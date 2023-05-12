Sebastían Yatra Taps Manuel Turizo and Beéle for Summertime Single ‘Vagabundo’

Sebastían Yatra has dropped a new single, “Vagabundo,” which features appearances by fellow Colombian artists Manuel Turizo and Beéle. The upbeat merengue track, which reflects on the feeling of pretending to be okay in public after a breakup, arrives along with a music video directed by Joaquin Cambre.

The music video features cameos from actress Daniela Botero, performer Valeria Sandoval, and TikToker El Mindo, showcasing a group of friends having fun together during a boat party. Things don't quite end as expected.

“Vagabundo” is Yatra’s second release of the year, following February’s “Una Noche Sin Pensar.” The two singles tease Yatra’s next album, although his most recent LP, Dharma, only dropped last year. Speaking to Rolling Stone about the album, Yatra noted that it “represents what I am 100 percent of the way.” “I’ve had more time to make [this album], and it hasn’t been about the result,” he said. “It’s more about the emotions behind each song. The songs gave me therapy.”

Earlier this year, Yatra performed alongside Rita Wilson at the MusiCares Person of the Year event.