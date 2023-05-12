fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Party Vibes

Sebastían Yatra Taps Manuel Turizo and Beéle for Summertime Single ‘Vagabundo’

The song is Yatra's second new track of the year, following "Una Noche Sin Pensar"
Sebastían Yatra, Manuel Turizo, and Beéle.
Sebastían Yatra, Manuel Turizo, and Beéle. Ighor Cardozo

Sebastían Yatra has dropped a new single, “Vagabundo,” which features appearances by fellow Colombian artists Manuel Turizo and Beéle. The upbeat merengue track, which reflects on the feeling of pretending to be okay in public after a breakup, arrives along with a music video directed by Joaquin Cambre.

The music video features cameos from actress Daniela Botero, performer Valeria Sandoval, and TikToker El Mindo, showcasing a group of friends having fun together during a boat party. Things don’t quite end as expected.

Trending

“Vagabundo” is Yatra’s second release of the year, following February’s “Una Noche Sin Pensar.” The two singles tease Yatra’s next album, although his most recent LP, Dharma, only dropped last year. Speaking to Rolling Stone about the album, Yatra noted that it “represents what I am 100 percent of the way.” “I’ve had more time to make [this album], and it hasn’t been about the result,” he said. “It’s more about the emotions behind each song. The songs gave me therapy.”

Earlier this year, Yatra performed alongside Rita Wilson at the MusiCares Person of the Year event.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Post-Credits Scenes Suggest Even More Sequels That Marvel Has Yet to Announce

MTV News Signs Off for Good After 36-Year Run

Twitter Has Some Serious Thoughts About Jill Biden's 'Insulting' Seating Arrangement at King Charles III's Coronation

Mariah Carey Tells Nick Cannon Not To Bring His "Bullsh*t" To Her Home

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad