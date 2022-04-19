Sebastián Yatra and Lenny Tavarez Fail Mariah Angeliq’s BF Requirements in New Video

Mariah Angeliq isn’t letting just anyone be her future novio. On Tuesday, Sebastián Yatra released the silly storyline video for his song “Si Me La Haces” and it follows him and Lenny Tavarez as they submit boyfriend applications — and jump through quite a few hoops — to sway Angeliq to give them a chance.

“It’s about the magical moment of flirting when you’re with somebody that you’ve been, like, friends with benefits for a while, but then things are getting confusing, and you don’t know if you’re something else,” Yatra told Rolling Stone about the track. “One of the two has fallen in love, and maybe the other one hasn’t really admitted it yet.”

In the Daniel Duran-directed video, Tavarez and Yatra go through some challenges — from Mariah going through their phones while connected to a lie detector to not getting “provoked” by sensual dancers — in order to convince the Miami singer to allow them to be her boyfriend.

“Dice que nunca me cela’, pero te noto/Pensando que yo ‘toy con otro/En el makinón o a cien en la motora,” Angeliq raps in her verse. (“She absolutely kills it,” said Yatra.) The track makes a lyrical reference to her earworm song, “El Makinón,” with Karol G. In English: “He says he isn’t jealous of me but I notice him thinking I’m with another one at the makinón or going 100 on the motorboat.”

By the end of the video, both end up losing before the camera cuts to a scene of the two waking up confused in the middle of the street.

“Si Me La Haces” is one of the standouts from Yatra’s LP Dharma, which he dropped in late January. “I’ve had more time to make [this album], and it hasn’t been about the result. It’s more about the emotions behind each song. The songs gave me therapy,” Yatra told Rolling Stone at the time.

Angeliq has become a force to be reckoned with in the trap-reggaetón space. She kickstarted the year releasing songs “Hey Siri” and “La Tóxica.” Meanwhile, Tavarez dropped the deluxe version of his 2021 LP Krack — featuring collabs with Nicky Jam, Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, and Natanael Cano — earlier this year. Along with his recent Oscar nod for “Dos Oruguitas,” Yatra was joined by John Legend for a bliningual remix of “Tacones Rojos.”