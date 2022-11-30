Ryan Castro Sings From the Waters of Ibiza in Upbeat ‘Marbella’ Video

Ryan Castro’s music has been pirated quite a bit. But instead of letting that stop him, he’s used it as inspiration. On Wednesday, Castro released his EP Los Piratas, a project “inspired by music piracy,” and premiered the music video for his single “Marbella” with Rolling Stone.

“We’ve had a lot of the songs that are on this EP for a long time, more than a year, and the fans recognize them. They’ve heard snippets of the songs and pirated them,” he tells Rolling Stone. “So we decided to call this EP Los Piratas.”

Some of that pirate vibe makes its way into the video for “Marbella.” Shot beachside by director A. Reyes, it captures Castro singing the slow-tempo reggaetón track from atop a yacht while surrounded by two women as they vie for his attention.

The video also follows Castro as he gets a little too intoxicated at a house party, where the people around him (including the two models) become a blur. Castro suddenly appears in front of a car perched within a floating sea of stars.

“The video for Marbella is really beautiful and it was made in Marbella, Ibiza,” he tells Rolling Stone. “I filmed it during my first tour in Europe… The concept and video for the song are really positive.”

The other tracks on his new EP include "El Pan de Estefanía," "Pikete," "Bésame," and "Qué Mas Pues?" which he says are testament to his eclecticism as an artist. The songs follow a number of collabs with the likes of Blessd, Mambo Kingz, and Zion, along with his seven-track project Reggaetonea, which featured his smash hit "Mujeriego."

“The EP is very versatile. All of the songs are super different from each other,” he says. “All of them have their touch of romance, their touch of party. It is really important for my fans to know how versatile Ryan Castro is and all of the different genres I create.”

He adds, “Every time I’m in the studio my flow is very different and I use different sounds. I try to give each song a special touch.”