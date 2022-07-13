Maluma, Prince Royce, and Ivy Queen Headline Inaugural Rumbazo ‘Fiesta’

¡Otro reventón! Another Latin music festival is on its way. Rolling Stone can exclusively announce the lineup for the inaugural Rumbazo music festival, taking place in Las Vegas on Sept. 10 and 11. The fest will feature the likes of Maluma, Prince Royce, and reggaetón pioneer Ivy Queen as headliners.

The Downtown Las Vegas Event Center-hosted event will also include performances from indie-funk king Omar Apollo and corrido tumbao heavyweight Natanael Cano. Yendry, Chimbala, Blessd, and more artists are set to make appearances, along with other artists yet to be announced.

“I’m looking forward to performing at the Rumbazo festival in celebration of our Latin music and culture!” Maluma said in a release. “So happy to be a part of this reventón del año.”

Rumbazo — which translates to “big freaking party,” per the festival’s Instagram — is set to be a two-day affair featuring an invite-only welcome event hosted by Becky G on Sept. 10, followed by the actual concert and an after-party sponsored by Budlight Seltzer Sessions. Meanwhile, Sept. 11 will see a pool party with yet-to-be-announced breakthrough artists.

Tickets for the festival start at $59 and will go on sale starting Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

“While this may be regarded as a festival by industry standards, there will be so much more integrated into Rumbazo, including a number of fun-filled events to enjoy the diversity of Latin music, dance, and food,” said the festival organizer Vic Juarez. “We invite the Las Vegas community and Latin music lovers throughout the country to join us for this massive party.”

Rumbazo is just one of the numerous Latin-focused festivals planned this year. Sueños, a new reggaeton and trap showcase in Chicago, was held on Memorial Day Weekend, while Anuel AA, Rauw Alejandro, and Nicky Jam headlined Vibra Urbana in Vegas in late April. The three-day reggaeton festival Más Flow is also taking place in Chicago from July 15 to July 17, and the nostalgic Bésame Mucho Fest is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Dodger Stadium.