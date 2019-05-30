Rosalía Debuts Otherworldly New Video for ‘Aute Cuture’

Spanish neo-flamenco singer Rosalía is still basking in the glory of her celebrated second LP El Mal Querer, which dropped last November — but she’s back to quench fans’ thirst for new music. Ahead of her performance at Primavera Sound on Saturday, she’s unveiled a surreal video for her new single, “Aute Cuture.”

True to form, the video displays Rosalía’s penchant for meticulous, otherworldly visuals, as well as her love of nail art. Directed by Bradley & Pablo, the duo behind Migos, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj’s “MotorSport,” the video chronicles the adventures of the “mystic Beauty Gang”: a band of women who descend on a deserted town and open a salon dedicated to baroque, sculptural manicures.

The clip was first teased on Instagram Tuesday; in the trailer, a mysterious femme puffs on a cigarette and declares that the Beauty Gang’s creations are “said to contain uncanny magic.” Enter Rosalía and her crew, who spread their magical manicures across the town, bestowing customers with unspeakable power in each ornate design. After what appears to be a business deal gone wrong, Rosalía spars with the Green Bros: two twins described as her “nasty business associates.” They eventually face Rosalía’s wrath and she slashes one of their cheeks with a golden claw.

Ultimately, the video is a celebration of hard-edged femininity. The mastermind behind the wonderfully freaky designs is Juan Alvear of Nails By Juan, while Rosalía’s go-to choreographer, Charm La’Donna, conceptualized the dance number that closes the video.

With “Aute Cuture,” Rosalía drops another Song of the Summer contender. Expect those pulsating horns and the addictive hook — “Esto está encendi’o,” or “This is lit” — to be on a loop in your head all summer. Madre mía, Rosalía, indeed.