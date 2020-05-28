Rosalía, Travis Scott Swear Off New Friends in ‘TKN’ Video

In late 2019, Rosalía and Travis Scott went toe-to-toe in their Number One collaboration, “Highest in the Room.” Now they’re up for round two in their second joint single, “TKN.” It’s the Spanish singer-songwriter’s third single of 2020.

Sung in both English and Spanish, “TKN” is a reggaeton-infused fight song, issuing a bit of mafia wisdom as well as a warning. “There are levels for everything in this life/We don’t fuck with people we don’t know,” spits Rosalía. Stoic as a mob boss, she cites the Omertà, or the Sicilian law of silence. “No new friends or new wounds,” she and Scott sing together in Spanish.

Directed by Nicolás Méndez, one half of the Spanish producer duo Canada, the new video stars Rosalía as the den mother to an unruly wolf pack of children — leading with a lookalike of Stormi, Scott and Kylie Jenner’s two-year-old daughter. The children brush Rosalía’s hair and muss it up all the same, roaming the streets of Los Angeles anarchically as Scott looks on.

While currently quarantined in Miami, Rosalía has been working on the follow-up to her Grammy-winning album, 2018’s El Mal Querer. The song with Scott, however, has been in the works for over a year. “There are artists that when they come into the room, everybody… gets smaller,” she told Zane Lowe on the latest episode of Apple Music’s Beats1. “But with Travis, it’s not like that. It’s not like that. Everybody flows with him, he’s flowing and it’s beautiful like that. And I think that he’s very special and that we had a lot of fun.”