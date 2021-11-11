 See Rosalía, the Weeknd's New 'La Fama' Video Featuring Danny Trejo - Rolling Stone
Rosalía, the Weeknd Flirt in Nightclub in New ‘La Fama’ Video

Actor Danny Trejo introduces Spanish singer as she takes stage

Rosalía and the Weeknd perform a steamy duet in the video for new song “La Fama.” It’s the first single from the Spanish singer’s upcoming new album, Motomami, which is slated to arrive in 2022. On the new song, Rosalía experiments with Dominican bachata for the first time and sings about what a double-edged sword fame can be.

The Director X-directed clip is set in a dimly lit nightclub where actor Danny Trejo serves as the MC, enthusiastically introducing the performer of the night, La Fama (Fame in English). “She’s not for everyone, she will pierce your heart,” he warns. “And she will be your only obsession.” Rosalía saunters on stage while singing. The Weeknd and Rosalía lock eyes as she dances her way to his table and they flirtatiously trade verses in Spanish. Turns out, in the end, it’s best to heed Trejo’s advice.

“I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition,” Rosalía said in a statement. “Taking as a reference the lyrics of Ruben Blades or Patti Smith and the songs of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame.”

Rosalía and the Weeknd previously teamed up on a remix of his “Blinding Lights.”

Motomami will be the long-awaited follow-up to Rosalía’s celebrated 2018 breakthrough, El Mal Querer. In the years since, she’s stayed busy with a run of successful singles and collaborations. Her solo offerings have included the tracks “Milionária,” “Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero,” “Juro Qué,” and “Dolerme.” She has also collaborated with J Balvin (“Con Altura”), Travis Scott (“TKN”), Ozuna (“Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi”), and Billie Eilish (“Los Vas a Olvidar”).

