Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro Announce 3-Song Bundle ‘RR’

Latin music royal couple Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro are staying true to their word and releasing music together. On Monday, the pair announced that they’ll release a three-song bundle titled RR later this month.

“R♾️Я,” the pair captioned the bundle’s cover art, along with its release date on March 24. The visual shows two painted intertwined Rs in front of a red background. The three songs set to be released are titled “Beso,” “Vampiros,” and “Promesa.”

Back in November, Rosalia spoke to Billboard about a future collaboration with her boyfriend. “We’ve been in the studio together, as you know,” she said. “We’ll see, we’ll see.”

Alejandro also told the outlet last May that they had a “few stuff in the studio” ready. “It’s a surprise. Those songs are [under] extra security,” he said at the time. “We’re planning to do the release, I’m not going to say when, but soon. We’re doing it for the love of the fans and she’s my girl and I did those songs with more love. No. 1 for sure.”

Rosalía and Rauw have been dating since 2020 and confirmed their relationship in a TikTok video in September 2021. Alejandro told Rolling Stone they decided to go public after paparazzi cornered them at a restaurant. “I was like, ‘Yo. What are we gonna do?’ And she told me, ‘You know what? I’m tired of this shit.’”

Alejandro has also been transparent about Rosalia’s impact on his own career, telling Zane Lowe following the release of his album Saturno last year that Rosalia had inspired him to take vocal classes. “She always like, ‘You need to practice more.’ OK, I’ll do it. I’ll do it. She practices her vocals every day with her professor,” he said. “She inspires me.” Trending 21 South Carolina GOP Lawmakers Propose Death Penalty for Women Who Have Abortions Twitter Is Feeling Sorry for Whoever Got Seated Behind Tems at the 2023 Oscars Hugh Grant Rolls His Eyes After Painfully Awkward Oscars Red Carpet Interview Brendan Fraser Tears Up as He Solidifies His Comeback and Accepts Best Actor Oscar for 'The Whale'

The trio of songs follows Rosalia’s “LLYLM” earlier this year and her “Despechá” remix with Cardi B last year. As for Alejandro, he collaborated with Chris Wandell on “Como Amigos” and Angel Dior on “Tamo En Nota” earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Rosalia spoke to Rolling Stone about the success of her album Motomami. “I feel like on Motomami, I did and said exactly what I wanted to say and do, on my own terms,” she said. “After this, there’s no turning back.”