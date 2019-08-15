Rosalía and Ozuna Drop Surprise Reggaeton Track, ‘Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi’

Rosalía and Ozuna — two Spanish-language pop titans, from opposite ends of the Atlantic — released a surprise track on Thursday, titled “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi.”

In what translates to “Me for You, You for Me,” the duo trade off flirty verses to a featherweight reggaeton groove, accented by mellow steel drums. “I sing to you because you sing to me,” sings Ozuna sweetly, before kicking off the earworm of a chorus. They cozy up to one another in the video, which follows them through a series of luxe hotel rooms (and costume changes). Encircled by several faceless, undulating dancers, Rosalía flaunts some arty choreography of her own, calling extra special attention to her rhinestone nail art. The sumptuous video was directed by the pair known as “Cliqua,” a.k.a. RJ Sanchez and Pasqual Gutierrez, who also produced visuals for J Balvin’s “Reggaeton.”

Both artists are primed for a competitive Latin Grammys season: Rosalía for her 2018 album El Mal Querer, and Ozuna for his 2018 album Aura. Yet in the time leading up to November, the flamenco-pop queen and reggaeton star have populated the warm weather months with plenty of singles to snack on: take Rosalía’s previous single “F-cking Money Man,” and Ozuna’s “Otro Trago (Remix).”

Although Rosalía has made no public plans to follow her landmark LP, she recently wowed Lollapalooza-goers and also teased a collaboration with Billie Eilish. Ozuna, meanwhile, will continue to promote his upcoming third LP, Nibiru, which is rumored for release later this year.