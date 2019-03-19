×
Rolling Stone
Rosalía Announces North American ‘El Mal Querer’ Tour

Flamenco R&B fusion artist will play first-ever headlining dates in the U.S.

Rosalia performs during the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 15 November 2018. The Latin Grammy Awards recognize artistic and/or technical achievement, not sales figures or chart positions, and the winners are determined by the votes of their peers, the qualified voting members of the academy.Ceremony - 2018 Latin Grammy Awards, Las Vegas, USA - 15 Nov 2018

Rosalia performs during the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE/REX Shutterstock

Following her debut at this year’s Coachella, the Latin Grammy-winning Spanish artist Rosalía will embark on a limited run of North American tour dates in the spring. This tour will comprise her first headlining shows in the United States and Canada.

Touring in support of her 2018 album, El Mal Querer, Rosalía will make stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City and Toronto. She will also make several appearances in the global summer festival circuit: including Pharrell’s inaugural Something in the Water Fest in Virginia Beach, followed by Barcelona festival Primavera Sound and Glastonbury in the U.K.

Rosalía dropped her latest single off El Mal Querer in January, titled “De Aquí No Sales (Cap.4: Disputa).” She has also teased collaborations with Billie Eilish and Oneohtrix Point Never; her most recent release was a duet with James Blake titled “Barefoot In the Park,”  off his 2019 album, Assume Form.

Rosalía North American Tour

April 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan
April 22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
April 30 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
May 2 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

