Rosalía Burns Brightly in New Video for ‘De Aquí No Sales (Cap.4: Disputa)’

Barcelona pop rebel Rosalía, best known for her flamenco-infused electro-R&B, dropped a new video “De Aquí No Sales (Cap.4: Disputa).” The incendiary track is the latest offering from her 2018 album, El Mal Querer.

“[It] is my favorite song on the album and this visual piece reinforces the music like no other video has done in the project,” wrote the artist in a press release on Tuesday. Directed by Diana Kunst & Mau Morgó, the new clip was filmed in the plains of La Mancha, featuring the Alcázar de San Juan windmills immortalized in Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th century novel, Don Quixote. A man self-immolates before one of the historic windmills, triggering a massive explosion; Rosalía coyly exits the scene on a motorcycle, leaving clouds of dust and embers in her wake. She also reprises the biker gang from the video for “Malamente,” for which she won two Latin Grammy Awards in 2018. “We shot it with passion in cold weather,” she added, “But it was worth it.”

“De Aquí No Sales (Cap.4: Disputa)” is her boldest interpretation of the flamenco tradition. It reflects a jarring turning point in the story behind El Mal Querer, which depicts a marriage ridden with abuse. In the fourth chapter of the album — titled “You Do Not Leave From Here (Ch. 4: Dispute)” in English — Rosalía takes on the role of a controlling spouse, who, in jealous fury, locks his lover away in a tower. “I sell you bitter punishments,” she warns in the final verse, “But I have candies too.” The percussive palmas are drowned out by revving motorcycle engines, fueling her throaty threats with severity.

“The visuals are there to enhance my own radical approach to music,” Rosalía explained in a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone.“I [use] the Spanish cultural imaginary: My town is very industrial, so truck drivers are part of my imaginary. My grandmother took me to mass on weekends — I have memories of all that. I use all those cultural elements that are so present in my society, the Spanish society [in which] I grew up.”

This is Rosalía’s latest release since her ballad with James Blake in “Barefoot In the Park,” off his 2019 album, Assume Form. She has also teased a collaboration with the experimental American composer-producer, Oneohtrix Point Never.

“I respect the flamenco tradition,” Rosalía told Rolling Stone. “It’s very difficult music to sing. But I think of any genre as a snow globe — you don’t admire it for its stillness. You have to shake it up and see how it explodes.”