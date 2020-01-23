Rosalía Returns to Her Flamenco Roots in ‘Juro Que’

Grammy-nominated Spanish superstar Rosalía dropped a surprise new single on Thursday, titled “Juro Que,” or “I Swear That.”

After she chopped and screwed flamenco traditions with the 2018 avant-pop masterpiece El Mal Querer — and made a brief foray into reggaeton in 2019, followed by a striking cameo in Travis Scott’s “Highest In the Room” — she bounds back to her classical training in “Juro Que.” Circled by acoustic guitars and fluttering palmas, Rosalía sings theatrically from the perspective of a woman whose boyfriend is to serve 400 days in prison.

She serves Mob-wife glam in the Tanu Muino-directed video, which sees her serenade her lover from behind a glass partition, blowing fog and drawing hearts with her clawed hands. Her incarcerated lover is played by Spanish actor Omar Ayuso, who stars in the Netflix series Elite.

“Gucci purse, diamonds and ivory/Everything I’ll pawn to get you out of here,” she sings in Spanish. “If you don’t get out, I’ll get in.”

Rosalía is the first Spanish artist to be nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys. Her 2018 LP is also nominated, for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album. She is scheduled to perform on Sunday night’s Grammys broadcast.