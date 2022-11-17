Rosalía Sings, Dances, and Grinds on Rauw Alejandro at the Latin Grammys

Spanish singer Rosalía has had a big year at the Latin Grammys: She’s up for eight awards in coveted categories including Album Of The Year for Motomamí and Record Of The Year for “La Fama,” the pop-bachata hit featuring The Weeknd. She took the stage at the award ceremony to sing a few of her biggest songs this year: Her live performance began with a rendition of the song “Hentai” which featured a stunning architectural piano with a tree placed within its body.

Within moments, she transitioned into the bachata hit “La Fama,” where she was joined by her dancers. The singer, who donned a wet, short bob, removed her jacket to show off a skin-tight latex bodysuit. The performance quickly became interactive as she and her dancers waded into the crowd to her latest merengue track “Despecha.” There, she stopped to grind on her boyfriend Rauw Alejandro, who is also up for eight Latin Grammy Awards.



Rosalía catapulted to fame since the release of her debut album Los Angeles. She took her vocal and production skills to the next level with her 2018 sophomore effort El Mal Querer in 2018, which won her a Latin Grammy for Album of the Year in 2019. She also became the first Spanish-language artist to be nominated as Best New Artist at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020. Motomami was released last spring.