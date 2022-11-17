fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Motomami Moves

Rosalía Sings, Dances, and Grinds on Rauw Alejandro at the Latin Grammys

The Spanish artist performed gorgeous renditions of "Hentai" and "La Fama," and had some fun with "Despecha"
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Rosalía performs onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Latin Recor

Spanish singer Rosalía has had a big year at the Latin Grammys: She’s up for eight awards in coveted categories including Album Of The Year for Motomamí and Record Of The Year for “La Fama,” the pop-bachata hit featuring The Weeknd. She took the stage at the award ceremony to sing a few of her biggest songs this year: Her live performance began with a rendition of the song “Hentai” which featured a stunning architectural piano with a tree placed within its body.

Within moments, she transitioned into the bachata hit “La Fama,” where she was joined by her dancers. The singer, who donned a wet, short bob, removed her jacket to show off a skin-tight latex bodysuit. The performance quickly became interactive as she and her dancers waded into the crowd to her latest merengue track “Despecha.” There, she stopped to grind on her boyfriend Rauw Alejandro, who is also up for eight Latin Grammy Awards.

Rosalía catapulted to fame since the release of her debut album Los Angeles. She took her vocal and production skills to the next level with her 2018 sophomore effort El Mal Querer in 2018, which won her a Latin Grammy for Album of the Year in 2019. She also became the first Spanish-language artist to be nominated as Best New Artist at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020. Motomami was released last spring.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Daniel Craig's Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image

Jerry Seinfeld on Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Monologue: "I Think the Subject Matter Calls for a Conversation"

Carmen Electra Leaves Little to the Imagination in These Sunkissed & Confident White Bikini Snapshots

Danica McKellar Buys Nashville Mansion, Sells Unassuming L.A. Home

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad