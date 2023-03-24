fbpixel
Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro Announce Their Engagement in Sweet Video for ‘Beso’

The couple shared personal clips from their three-year relationship, including a tearful video of Rosalia wearing a giant diamond ring
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Spanish singer Rosalia and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Spanish singer Rosalia and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Latin Recor

It’s official: After fans spent months speculating and scrutinizing social media photos, Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia announced that they’re engaged in the music video for their upbeat track “Beso.” The new release is off of their joint EP R&R, featuring three collaborative tracks that dropped Friday.

The EP marks the first time the couple has released music together, though they’ve both had production and songwriting credits on each other’s work in the past. But here, they trade vocals and lyrics, outlining the ins and outs of their relationship. The video for “Beso,” the lead single from the project, is one of the most personal glimpses into their romance they’ve shared. The heartwarming visual is comprised of short clips that show the two of them waking up in bed together, traveling to different cities, and hanging out backstage.

The most surprising scene comes in the last few seconds of the video: The music fades out and the camera focuses on a tearful Rosalia, who whispers, “Oh my God.” She shows a gigantic diamond ring on her left finger — one that some fans noticed in some of her Instagram photos back in July — and then kisses Rauw, telling him “I love you.”

The EP also includes the nocturnal, bass-heavy cut “Vampiros” and the bolero-influenced ballad “Promesa.” On the latter track, they sing about keeping the promises they’ve made to each other: “If you asked, I would swear to you again, like a pearl that returned to the bottom of the sea,” Rosalia sings.

In his 2021 cover story, Rauw called Rosalia “a GOAT” and raved about her music and production abilities. “She’s innovative. She’s creating new sounds,” he said.

