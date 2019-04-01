See Rosalía Perform New Music at Lollapalooza Argentina Debut

Spanish superstar Rosalía touched down on Buenos Aires last Friday afternoon, to make what would be her first appearance at Lollapalooza Argentina. Luckily for her many fans who missed the show, the livestream broadcast of her full set is now available to watch online.

Rosalía performed two songs she wrote with Colombian reggaeton king J Balvin — first the 2018 song “Brillo,” as featured on his album, Vibras — plus her brand new reggaeton-infused track, the 2019 single “Con Altura,” featuring Canarian electronic artist and El Mal Querer co-producer Pablo Díaz-Reixa (a.k.a. El Guincho). Díaz sang his parts live from behind the mixing board at Lollapalooza Argentina, and later supplemented Rosalía’s hip-hop dance breaks with live drums and some eccentric flamenco-trap remixes. Devoted Argentine fans sang every song — including their latest — word for word, and with gusto. “Argentina, thank you for being so kind to me,” said Rosalía, before capping off her set with her razor-edged, Latin Grammy-winning track, “Malamente.”

While the singer-songwriter has indicated no plans for an album release this year, she has upcoming collaborations with alt-pop singer Billie Eilish and experimental producer Oneohtrix Point Never; and will embark on her first North American headlining tour this spring. The tour will follow her appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where she will join an all-star gang of Spanish-language acts such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Mon Laferte, Javiera Mena and Tomasa Del Real. She will also appear this summer at the original Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park.