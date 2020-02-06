Rosalía Makes ‘Austin City Limits’ Debut With ‘Malamente’

Rosalía closed out the 45th season of Austin City Limits with a performance of “Malamente,” her platinum hit from 2018’s El Mal Querer. The 16-song set will premiere on PBS on February 8th at 9 p.m. ET and will stream the following day.

“All right, Austin,” the Spanish star told the crowd, seizing the microphone from a dancer. “If you know this song, I want to hear you sing it with us!” She sang the opening lines over the track’s signature Flamenco handclaps (“Ese cristalito roto/Yo sentí cómo crujía“) before she and her dancers broke out in synchronized movement. “It means so much to me to be here because I’m very far from where I am from,” she later told the audience.

Rosalía made her Grammys debut in January, performing “Juro Que” and “Malamente” while taking home a win for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album. She also scored big at the Latin Grammys in November, including a win for Album of the Year; she was the first solo female performer to do so since Shakira in 2006.

Season 45 of Austin City Limits included performances by Billie Eilish, Sharon Van Etten, Mitski and the Raconteurs, whose performance became such a fan favorite that it will stream again on February 11th.

Rosalía Setlist

Pienso En Tu Mirá

Barefoot in the Park

De Madrugá

Catalina

Dio$ No$ Libere Del Dinero

A Ningún Hombre

De Aquí No Sales

Di Mi Nombre

Bagdad

Brillo

Parrita Remix

Santería

Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi

Con Altura

Aute Cuture

Malamente