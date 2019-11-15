 Latin Grammys 2019: See Rosalía Perform ‘A Palé,’ ‘Con Altura’ – Rolling Stone
See Rosalía’ Debut ‘A Palé’ Live, Perform ‘Con Altura’ at Latin Grammys

Barcelona native earned two Latin Grammy awards for her 2018 album, El Mal Querer

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía brought her electro-urban fusions (and notably, her grill) to the stage Thursday night at the 20th Annual Latin Grammys.

Dressed in a fluffy, red organza outfit, the 26-year-old Catalan star made the live debut of her avant-hip-hop single, “A Palé.” Flanked by a team of dancers in white, Rosalía rocked her tresses from the centerstage and transitioned the song into her summer hit, “Con Altura (feat. J Balvin and El Guincho).” Though her male collaborators were absent from the stage, she filled the vacancy with fierce dance moves.

Earlier in the night, Rosalía’s 2018 album, El Mal Querer, won Latin Grammy awards for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album and Best Recording Package. She is also nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Urban Song.

