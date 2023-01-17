Romeo Santos Announces Fourth Child in NSFW ‘Solo Conmigo’ Video

Sex and love are two different things, at least according to the king of bachata! On Tuesday, Romeo Santos released the sensual music video for his Fórmula, Vol. 3 track “Solo Conmigo,” and in it, he announced that he’s expecting his fourth child with his “life partner.”

The sexually explicit visual follows a naked Santos caressing a woman’s body as he intimately sings to her about how she’s “kissed so many princes looking for love” but that he’s been the only one to secure her heart.

“You’ve loved deeply but not to this level/And the pillow told me,” he sings in Spanish. “That it’s seen lots of sex on your mattress/But only love with me.”

The video splices closeups of Santos — who refers to the fact that he’s no saint, despite his last name — as he places his face between the woman’s legs and assures her that he’s not interested in knowing who she’s slept with. Instead, he just wants her love.

After some cheesy Garden of Eden imagery, the camera pans to show a group of men and women sprawled in a field before focusing on Santos and a woman lying in the middle of the group as the musician caresses the woman’s pregnant belly.

"Con mi arte te entretienes, te identificas, te inspiras, o te ofendes," Santos wrote on Instagram ahead of the video, teasing its release. (In English: "With my art, you entertain yourself, identify yourself, and offend yourself.")

“Solo Comigo” was featured on Santos’ Fórmula, Vol 3 album released last summer. The LP featured songs such as “El Pañuelo” with Rosalía, “Sin Fin” with Justin Timberlake, and “Sus Huellas.” Ahead of the project, Santos spoke to Rolling Stone about not being afraid to “experiment” with bachata.

“I’ve always been able to create ideas that aren’t the norm, unorthodox,” he said then. “There are some music proposals that people are going to be shocked to hear, because I’ve never done them before, with artists that clearly are icons.”