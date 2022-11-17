Romeo Santos Plays the Role of a Drunk, Scorned Lover at the Latin Grammys

Romeo Santos, the Bronx native considered the king of bachata, played the role of a drunk, scorned level at the Latin Grammys when he performed his hit “Bebo,” off his latest album Fórmula, Vol. 3.

He stumbled around the stage, which was littered with empty liquor bottles. He pretended to take sips from one and then jumped into the song. Accompanied by background singers and a guitarist who dominated his solos, Romeo ended his set with a little tumble to the floor to fully play into his role.



Throughout his career the singer has won over one hundred awards both as a solo artist and during his time as the lead singer of the critically acclaimed bachata band Aventura. This year, he’s been nominated for Best Long-Form Music Video for his documentary “Romeo Santos: King of Bachata” which traced the history of bachata and found him scouring the Dominican Republic with The Kid Mero. Santos is also nominated for best urban fusion/performance as a member of Aventura.



Santos has had a legendary career that spans over 20 years. His star-studded 2019 Met-Life Stadium concert was a viral hit with fans going wild both in-person and online. During the event he brought out other New York natives and industry colleagues like Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, and Thalía amongst others. Fórmula, Vol. 3 is Santos’ highly anticipated fifth studio album and was released recently in September.