Romeo Santos and Justin Timberlake Team Up for New Song ‘Sin Fin’

Romeo Santos teams with Justin Timberlake for the new song “Sin Fin,” off the King of Bachata’s just-released new album Formula Vol. 3.

Timberlake sings in both English and Spanish on the single, which was accompanied by an Emil Nava-directed visual.

“You already know this love is all yours baby/So, take it,” Timberlake sings on the chorus. “We’ve been here before/It’s strong enough to save us.”

Santos told Billboard that he spent a year trying to recruit Timberlake to record together; Santos had previously rerecorded a rendition of ‘NSync’s “Gone” while a member of Aventura.

When the two finally got in the studio, “He said, ‘I dig this.’ What I respect about JT is he not only recorded his vocals but he turned that song that now I feel was at 30 percent into something completely different for the better. He changed the melody, the lyrics; he wrote, he produced. There was a moment where I was at the studio and he was directing my guitarist. To me, that was surreal: JT is producing a bachata,” Santos said.

In addition to Timberlake, Formula Vol. 3 also features guests like Rosalia, Christian Nodal, El Lápiz Consciente and more.

“I’ve never been afraid to experiment with bachata. I’ve always been able to create ideas that aren’t the norm, unorthodox,” Santos told Rolling Stone for our Hot Issue. “There are some music proposals that people are going to be shocked to hear, because I’ve never done them before, with artists that clearly are icons.”