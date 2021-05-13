Romeo Santos to Release Concert Film, Documentary in June

Romeo Santos has announced that he’ll be releasing a concert film, Romeo Santos: Utopia Live From MetLife Stadium, as well as a behind-the-scenes documentary, Romeo Santos: King of Bachata. Both films will premiere June 25th on pay-per-view.

“These films have been such a special project for me, and I’m honored and eager to show it to the world and pull back the curtain on the history of bachata,” Santos said in a statement. “For the film to showcase my upbringing and build up to my performance at MetLife Stadium, where I became the first Latin artist to sell out the venue, it gives me an opportunity to relive one of the most incredible nights of my life while also bringing it inside the homes of my fans across the world.”

Romeo Santos: Utopia Live from MetLife Stadium will spotlight the Dominican star’s record-breaking concert, while King of Bachata will follow Santos’ legacy in the world of bachata as he travels through the countryside of his home country. The Kid Mero, a fellow Dominican, hosts the documentary and will guide viewers both through the roots of the genre and Santos’ influence on it.

Guests appearances in the films include Aventura, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, El Chaval De La Bachata, Elvis Martínez, Emilio Estefan, Frank Reyes, Joe Veras, Kiko Rodríguez, Luis Vargas, Marc Anthony, Monchy & Alexandra, Raulín Rodríguez, Sergio Mendes, Thalia, Tommy Mottola, Zacarías Ferreira, and more.

The digital pay-per-view event will be powered by Endeavor Streaming. Starting Thursday (May 13th), digital tickets to the event can be purchased on romeosantosonline.com. In addition, apps will be made available on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Android TV in their respective app stores.