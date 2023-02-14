Romeo Santos Announces Four-Stop Stadium Tour, Birth of Fourth Child

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Romeo Santos is celebrating the birth of his fourth child — and announcing a massive tour. On Valentine’s Day, the King of Bachata announced that he’ll take his Fórmula, Vol. 3 on the road across the United States as he celebrates the birth of his child.

“Fórmula. Vol. 3 came out on Sept. 1. A very special day: the birthday of my firstborn,” he says in a video posted to Instagram. “Surprisingly, I don’t think anyone noticed a special message on it: the heartbeats of the newest member of the Santos dynasty.”

He continued, “I present to you my fourth prince: Milano. By the way, I’ll see you guys soon across the United States. The king.”

Santos is set to open his tour in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on June 3, head to New York to perform at Citi Feild on June 9, then perform at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on June 16 before ending his U.S. run at Houston’s Minute Maid Park in Houston on June 24.

Santos is currently on tour across South America after kicking off his run over the weekend in Lima, Peru, where he sold out four consecutive shows. He’s set to perform in countries like Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina through May. After his U.S. stops, he’ll head to Madrid, Spain, for four shows in July.

In 2021, Santos became the first Latin artist to sell out New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

The new tour is in support of Fórmula, Vol. 3, which featured songs such as “Solo Conmigo,” “El Pañuelo” with Rosalía, “Sin Fin” with Justin Timberlake, and “Sus Huellas.” Ahead of the project, Santos spoke to Rolling Stone about not being afraid to “experiment” with bachata.

"I've always been able to create ideas that aren't the norm, unorthodox," he said at the time. "There are some music proposals that people are going to be shocked to hear, because I've never done them before, with artists that clearly are icons."

Romeo Santos Tour Dates

June 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

June 9 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

June 16 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 24 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park