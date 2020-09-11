RS Latin Picks: Week of September 7th

Could your weekend playlist use a little more seasoning? Rolling Stone Latin selects some of the best new music releases from Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Keep track of the latest in Latin via our playlist on Spotify.

Rita Indiana, “Mandinga Times Presenta: After School”

An artist in every sense of the word, queer Dominican singer, rapper and novelist Rita Indiana ended a long hiatus from music to release their new album this week, titled Mandinga Times. It’s a tropical, apocalypse punk masterpiece — conceived in the shadow of colonialism, climate catastrophe and capitalism. Produced by Eduardo Cabra of Calle 13 fame, the album features guest stars like rapper Kiko El Crazy and singer-songwriter Rubén Albarrán of Cafe Tacvba. Their latest video, filmed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, features live performances of “Pa Ayotzinapa,” a song for the vanished students of Mexico, and “The Heist,” featuring guest vocalist Mima.

Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA and Kendo Kaponi, “Don Don”

In their 2019 superhit “China,” Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA and friends pulled the melody from Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” and spun reggaeton gold from it. In new song “Don Don,” the two mine another Nineties hit, this time by Sisqo, to craft their latest reggaeton earworm. The sticky new track comes the day after Yankee announced a recent partnership between his label, El Cartel Records, and industry giant Universal Music Group.

Natanael Cano feat. Ovi, “Yo Ya Se”

Natanael Cano may be 19 years young, but this year, the corrido-trap MC has proven to be one of the most prolific songwriters in Latin music today. Hot on the heels of his January album release, Corridos Tumbados Vol. 2, followed by the snackable Trap Tumbados EP, Cano fired off yet another surprise full-length on Wednesday, titled Soy El Nata. The new material is standard fare for the teen star; in the new video for his brassy lead single, “Yo Ya Se,” or “I Already Know,” Cano plays a luxurious gangster on the run.

Zoé, “Karmadame”

Grammy-winning Mexican rock band Zoé dropped a new lounge-rock track “Karmadame” on Thursday. As the third single off their upcoming album, Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, the song’s title is a play on the phrase, “Gimme Karma.” The song is paired with a gorgeously surrealistic visual that evokes 1980s summertime nostalgia, directed by Ida Cuéllar, Stéphanie Carpinelli and Zoé frontman León Larregui. “The song speaks of the Dharma or the correct path, and of Karma, which are the actions that define our present, that undulate towards the future and that echo from the past, according to Hindu beliefs, and that form the framework of the cycle of reincarnation,” says Larregui.

Cabra, “La Ventana”

“If ‘La Cabra Jala Pal Monte’ was a dispossession, ‘La Ventana’ is like a cleaning,” writes Cabra, or the artist formerly known as Visitante, of his new avant-cumbia track. Off his forthcoming, first-ever solo album, “La Ventana” doubles as the second chapter of his artistic rebirth. “It’s a more luminous song, in which I want to continue what I view as a musical [detox].”

Isabella Lovestory, “Mariposa”

Honduran newcomer Isabella Lovestory claims some perreo fun for the girls in her glitzy reggaeton-pop jam, “Mariposa.” The song will feature in her upcoming 2020 EP, the follow-up to 2019’s Humo.