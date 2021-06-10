Ricky Martin, Paloma Mami Team Up for Flirty ‘Qué Rico Fuera’ Video

Ricky Martin joins forces with Chilean-American singer Paloma Mami for new song, “Qué Rico Fuera.” It’s the first single from Martin’s upcoming album, Play, which is expected to arrive later this year. It follows Martin’s quarantine-themed Pausa, which he released last year.

The accompanying Jessy Terrero-directed video features the singers getting ready for a night on the town. Martin visits a barber shop and goes shopping, while Mami gets ready with some friends. The flirty lyrics (“Give me a whole night/That I give you what you want” they beckon in Spanish) paired with the sultry rhythms inspire the singers and a bevy of backing dancers to start a celebratory dance party in the streets.

Cowritten by Martin and Mami and produced by Wissem Larfaoui, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz and Juan Camilo Vargas, the song was recorded separately, and then the singers met for the first time to shoot the video in California, the Puerto Rican superstar told Billboard. Martin added that the vibes of the “lit” track are fitting for the times.

“We’re in a moment where we’ve gone through so much and this song moves people,” he told Billboard.

Martin will embark on a co-headlining tour with Enrique Iglesias this fall, which kicks off September 25th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The 26-date trek wraps on November 20th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.