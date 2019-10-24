Ricky Martin Confirmed to Host the 20th Annual Latin Grammys

If Ricky Martin and the Latin Grammys have one thing in common, it’s that they’re both celebrating platinum anniversaries in 2019.

It’s been 20 years since Martin first cracked the English-language market with his smash hit, “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” and helped usher in Latin pop’s crossover to American mainstream radio. Within a year, the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences finally broke from the anglophone Academy to launch its own inaugural Latin GRAMMY Awards in 2000, at which Martin would perform. Two decades after this watershed moment in Latin music history — and in the midst of a second renaissance for Spanish-language music in the United States — Martin will return to the Latin Grammys stage this year as a show host.

“It’s almost like we’re opening and closing cycles,” he told Entertainment Weekly on Thursday. “Twenty years ago, we felt that explosion, the international explosion of Latin music when it went mainstream and it’s happening again. That is something that we have to learn from history, that the young generation learn about our history. They’re now following in the footsteps of what we did back then and they’re doing an amazing job. For that, I have to give them a lot of credit. People all over the world are really enjoying it and it’s beautiful for me to relive this experience again.”

Martin will serve as co-host alongside Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez, as well as Spanish actress and four-time Latin Grammys host, Paz Vega. It will be Martin’s first time hosting any awards show — but apart from providing charming banter, he’s also hinted at a musical performance. (“I cannot just stand there and host,” he says.)

The Latin Grammys will take place Thursday, November 14th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas; a live telecast will air from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST/PST on Univision.