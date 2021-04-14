Ricky Martin, Carlos Vives Have Fun in the Sun in ‘Canción Bonita’ Video

“If anything, we’re more childlike than the new generation,” Martin told Billboard of the song’s inspiration. “We’ll never change. We’re relaxed. We’ve achieved pretty things in life. We don’t have to prove anything to anyone.”

Vives added: “We don’t want to change. We want to be the same people. And this song is a declaration of love to a city I love. And it’s one of Ricky’s cities. For me to have a piece of Ricky in this song … it’s total happiness.”

Martin released the quarantine-themed album Pausa last year. In an interview with Rolling Stone last September, he revealed that he initially had other plans for the record: “In my mind, the album was going to be called Movimiento, which means movement. But with all this [pandemic], it just told me… ‘The way it was, was not working. Let’s do it differently.’ I have music with rhythm, but I was not going to tell people to move! So I named it Pausa.”

The Latin star is set to release Pausa‘s sequel album Play later in 2021, telling Ellen Degeneres in June that he’s going to “bring all those funky Latin sounds” to the record. Pausa is the follow-up to Martin’s Grammy-winning 2015 record A Quien Quiera Escuchar.

Vives released his latest album Cumbiana in 2020.