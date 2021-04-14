 Ricky Martin, Carlos Vives Drop 'Canción Bonita' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How to Mix Sound for Masked Singers and Empty Arenas
Home Music Latin Music

Ricky Martin, Carlos Vives Have Fun in the Sun in ‘Canción Bonita’ Video

Two Latin stars shot their first-ever collaboration in Puerto Rico

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin have teamed up for a new track, “Canción Bonita,” their first-ever collaboration.

The new single was released on Tuesday night with a vibrant music video shot in San Juan’s historic district and on Puerto Rico’s beachfront.

“If anything, we’re more childlike than the new generation,” Martin told Billboard of the song’s inspiration. “We’ll never change. We’re relaxed. We’ve achieved pretty things in life. We don’t have to prove anything to anyone.”

Vives added: “We don’t want to change. We want to be the same people. And this song is a declaration of love to a city I love. And it’s one of Ricky’s cities. For me to have a piece of Ricky in this song … it’s total happiness.”

Martin released the quarantine-themed album Pausa last year. In an interview with Rolling Stone last September, he revealed that he initially had other plans for the record: “In my mind, the album was going to be called Movimiento, which means movement. But with all this [pandemic], it just told me… ‘The way it was, was not working. Let’s do it differently.’ I have music with rhythm, but I was not going to tell people to move! So I named it Pausa.”

The Latin star is set to release Pausa‘s sequel album Play later in 2021, telling Ellen Degeneres in June that he’s going to “bring all those funky Latin sounds” to the record. Pausa is the follow-up to Martin’s Grammy-winning 2015 record A Quien Quiera Escuchar.

Vives released his latest album Cumbiana in 2020.

In This Article: Carlos Vives, Ricky Martin

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.