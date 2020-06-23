Ricky Martin, Carla Morrison Perform ‘Recuerdo’ on ‘Ellen’

Ricky Martin and Mexican singer Carla Morrison performed their new duet, “Recuerdo,” on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Tuesday.

Produced by Alejandro Jimenez, the track comes from Pausa, Martin’s new quarantine-themed project.

In a pretaped clip, Martin and Morrison separately perform their vocals for “Recuerdo” (English: “Memory”), singing of the aching longing for a lost love: “I feel your lips in the summer nights/There they are, taking care of me in my loneliness/But sometimes they want to kill me.”

As Martin explained to Degeneres, his new album and upcoming tour were originally titled Movement but were reworked to better fit a release during the COVID-19 pandemic. The album will now be released in two parts: Pausa, which came out on May 29th, and Play, which will be released in September. “We’re going to bring all those funky Latin sounds,” Martin said of the project’s second half.

His last album was 2015’s A Quien Quiera Escuchar, which went on to win the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. In January, he released “Tiburones,” a ballad inspired by the 2019 uprising in Puerto Rico. Martin and his partner, Jwan Yosef, also made an appearance in Residente’s music video for “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe.”