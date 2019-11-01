 See Residente’s Creepy, Crawly New ‘Pecador’ Video – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next 'The Good Place' Recap: Going By the Book Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

See Residente’s Creepy, Crawly New ‘Pecador’ Video

Puerto Rican firebrand releases second single from upcoming album, due in early 2020

By

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All

Grammy-winning rapper-producer Residente has dropped a chilling new video on Thursday night — just in time for All Hallows’ Eve — in support of his latest single, “Pecador,” or “Sinner.” It’s the second track from his sophomore album, due for release in early 2020.

Directed by Residente, the new video is set in a Catholic church, where a replica of Jesus on the cross is reimagined with breasts. In place of the MC himself, the no-holds-barred hip-hop track is lip-synced fiercely by a young girl in a Catholic choir dress. “I am a sinner/Because I pray when the plane shakes,” he spits in Spanish. “Because I’m not what people want me to be/Because I don’t believe in anything until I see it/I swim against the currents.”

Much like his previous single — the woke summer jam “Bellacoso” (feat. Bad Bunny) — Residente used EEG testing on various subjects, from which he matched brain waves to sound waves. Residente said for “Pecador” he studied the brain waves of a Muslim man at prayer.

“The brain frequencies, you change them into numbers,” he told Rolling Stone in July. “Then you can change those numbers into sounds, rhythms and patterns.”

“I am focusing on the frequencies that connect us as humans to then develop a sound, lyrics and concept,” he continued. “[And] will present some twists on how we connect with the universe in general.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.