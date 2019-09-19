See Residente, Bad Bunny Debut ‘Bellacoso’ Live on ‘Fallon’

Puerto Rican MC Residente was joined by Bad Bunny on the Tonight Show Wednesday, where they debuted the first live rendition of their song “Bellacoso,” which came out in July.

A globetrotting fusion of polka and reggaeton, “Bellacoso” samples the Hatsune Miku version of “Ievan Polkka” — a traditional Finnish folk song that dates back to the 1930s. Residente recruited a team of Finnish vocalists for the live version, adding yet another layer of eccentricity to his rhymes. “We’re not from Hollywood/but we dominate the scene,” rapped Residente in Spanish.

Bad Bunny emerged from stage right, infusing some progressive thought into his verses. “You’ve been my crush for a while/No se si tienes gata o gato,” he sings, using clever wordplay to imply that his crush may not be heterosexual.

In English, “Bellacoso” translates to “very horny.” But when Residente sings, “Bellacoso pero sin acoso,” he told Rolling Stone in July, “It’s about being horny without harassment — it’s consensual. If everybody wants to go all the way, whether you’re a twosome, threesome, or foursome, everybody has to consent.”

The Puerto Rican duo previously collaborated on a different kind of project this summer: protesting the island’s ex-governor, Ricardo Rosselló, until he resigned from office. With the help of Residente’s talented sister iLe, as well as Ricky Martin, the artists helped raise the profile of the movement against corruption in Puerto Rico.

Residente is currently working on the follow-up to his self-titled solo debut, which came out in 2017. His next full-length album, yet untitled, is due February 2020.