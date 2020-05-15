 Residente's New Video Celebrates Making Out in Quarantine - Rolling Stone
Residente’s New Video Celebrates Making Out in Quarantine

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin are featured in new video for “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe”

If you’re currently in COVID quarantine with your significant other, that’s great! Consider yourself fortunate, as the rest of us turn to Zoom happy hours and our cats for any semblance of human intimacy. While love in the time of corona may be fraught, Residente is here to celebrate those who have each other in lockdown. The urbano star’s latest single and video, “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe” (“Before the World Ends”), depicts a grand total of 113 couples from 80 countries around the world smooching for the camera, for seven minutes of socially distant heaven.

There are some famous faces you’ll recognize here: our latest cover star Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, to name a few. But for the most part, the couples are everyday people of all different orientations, showcasing their culture through their outfits, their quarantine living spaces, and the particulars in which they lock lips.

Beyond this latest video, Residente has kept a very outward-facing presence this quarantine, meeting and discussing the pandemic with world leaders during weekly Instagram Live sessions. Recently, he had on New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to discuss COVID-19, Puerto Rico, and the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Ana de Armas, Bad Bunny, Ben Affleck, coronavirus, covid-19, Latin, Music Video, Residente, Ricky Martin

