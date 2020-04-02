 Reik Announce Cross-Coastal YouTube Live Session and Q&A - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Thundercat Gets Galactic and Introverted on New Song 'Innerstellar Love' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

Mexican Stars Reik Announce Cross-Coastal YouTube Live Session and Q&A

Latin Grammy-winning pop-rock trio to broadcast live concert on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST

By

Reporter

Suzy Exposito's Most Recent Stories

View All

Over the last 15 years, the multi-platinum Mexican pop-rock trio Reik have excelled in crafting timeless guitar-driven ballads that pull a diverse spectrum of listeners.

Whether with Ozuna and Wisin on their smash reggaeton hit “Me Niego,” or in their latest with Farruko and Camilo, “Si Me Dices Que Sí,” Reik’s versatility is their greatest strength. But it’s a skill that’s being doubly tested during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the group to stay at home.

“To be super honest, I welcome the slowing down,” frontman Jesús Navarro Rosas tells Rolling Stone. He calls from his New York City apartment, where he and his dog have been hunkered down for 19 days. “But I understand it is a scary time and it comes at a really high cost,” he adds. “We’re trying to make the most of it and stay connected to people.”

Although Reik members Julio Ramírez Eguía and Gilberto Marín Espinoza may live thousands of miles away, the two will join Navarro in a virtual YouTube livestream performance this Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST). Ramírez will be reporting from his home in San Diego, California, while Marín will go live from Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The “Reik Online” performance will be followed by a live Q&A with the band. “It’s gonna have an acoustic, mellow feel,” Navarro says. “It’s like we’re going back to our roots. YouTube Unplugged!”

Navarro notes that the group already has new music and videos planned for release this year. “We’re ready to bounce back, but we want to stay mindful and healthy and responsible,” Navarro says. “My biggest complaint in life is that I don’t get to spend any time at home. The other two guys have kids, so it’s a priority now to get time off… But I usually find something else to do or somewhere to be. Being forced to stay inside and take a step back and analyze? It’s a welcome change. Besides, I’m a Cancer!”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: covid-19, Latin, Mexico, Reik

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.