RBD Are Officially Reuniting 15 Years After Their Farewell Tour

RBD is back! On Monday, the beloved Mexican pop group announced that they will be officially reuniting in the new year, and fans think that a 2023 tour might be on the way.

After each of the original band members — Alfonso Herrera, Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Christopher von Uckermann, and Maite Perroni — made their profile pictures blank Instagram, fans began to speculate that something might be in the works.

“Get your ties ready,” read a teaser on the band’s website alongside a countdown to January 19, 2023, and RBD’s signature red tie.

RBD was originally formed in 2004 on the Mexican telenovela Rebelde, which followed the group as students at a made-up prestigious private school Mexico City where they formed a band. The show ran for three seasons and aired 440 episodes, leading the group to become one of the largest-selling artists in Latin America, and a pop culture staple for many Latinos.

As a band, RBD went on several massive tours, selling out shows at Brazil’s Maracaná, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and Madrid’s Vicente Calderón stadium throughout their careers. They officially split in 2008.

In the Instagram clip posted on Monday, the band shared a clip of Anahi’s Rebelde character Mía Colucci talking about a reunion. “You know what I dream of?” says Colucci in the telenovela clip. “I dream of being able to go back in time and that one day everything could be like before.” The scene then transitions to black-and-white footage of the members having an emotional reunion recently, almost 20 years after they first came together.

The short video teases their website. It’s unclear what they will be announcing on Jan. 19, but fans started trending the hashtag #RBDTour2023 on Twitter.

All of the group’s members changed their profile pictures to the group’s logo and reposted the same teaser clip, writing the group’s catchphrase as the caption: “Soy Rebelde.”

The group hinted at a possible return back in 2020 after the group's members announced that their iconic songs like "Sálvame," "Sólo Quédate En Silencia," and "Este Corazón" would finally appear on streaming platforms. At the time, the group reunited four of its members virtually.

Earlier this year, Netflix aired two seasons of a sequel to the original show Rebelde separate from the original show from Televisa.

Each of the group’s members continued working in entertainment following RBD’s disbanding. Anahi most recently joined Karol G onstage in Mexico City for a rendition of RBD’s “Sálvame;” Perroni has since starred in shows like Antes Muerta Que Lichita and Netflix’s Oscuro Deseo; Herrera appeared as a main character in Ozark’s fourth season; Dulce María dropped the solo album Origen last year; Chavez starred in Telemundo’s La Suerte de Loli; and Von Uckermann appeared in Netflix’s Diablero in 2019.