RBD Drops Bouncy New Track ‘Cerquita De Ti’ Before Kicking Off Massive Soy Rebelde Tour

RBD’s nostalgic pop is getting a reggaeton makeover. Ahead of a highly anticipated reunion tour, the Mexican group just dropped a new single called “Cerquita De Ti.” On the track, RBD serenades the fans who have been with them for the long run.

“Cerquita De Ti” is RBD’s first taste of new music since the telenovela superstars announced the Soy Rebelde Tour. The song was produced by Tainy protégé Manuel Lara, who laces a bit of dembow into the band’s signature sound. RBD’s own Christopher von Uckermann co-wrote the soaring track. The five members take turns letting their faithful base know that they’ll always be there for them: “Even though we are far away and you feel sad, you know that I’ll always be close to you,” they sing together in Spanish.

“Doing this [tour] is our way of ending this cycle and thanking our fans, who after years, continue to listen to the music,” von Uckermann previously told Rolling Stone. “We want to allow new generations, who never went to the shows, to see us perform.”

The Soy Rebelde Tour will kick off on Aug. 25 at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX. Throughout the rest of the year, RBD will perform in stadiums across the US, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia. Many of the shows sold-out instantly. There appears to be more new RBD music on the way with Mexican musician Leon Leiden recently teasing “Solo Te Pido,” a song that he wrote and produced for the band.

This isn’t RBD’s first foray into reggaeton-infused sounds. Back in 2006, the band featured on Luny Tunes and Tainy’s Mas Flow: Los Benjamins compilation with the perreo-ready banger “Lento.” Later that year, they teamed up with Luny Tunes again for the dembow-driven “Money Money.”