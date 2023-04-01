Rauw Alejandro Dazzles Crowd and Performs with Rosalía for the First Time During Puerto Rico Show

The Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro went all out for his high-energy, three-hour concert at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan on Friday, a highlight of his recently launched Saturno World Tour. Throughout the night, Rauw filled the stage with special guests — but the biggest surprise came when he brought out his fiancée, the Spanish pop star Rosalía. The couple performed songs from their joint EP RR for the first time, helping Rauw round out an out-of-this-world show that celebrated the arsenal of hits he’s amassed.

During the first of two nights he’s planned in Puerto Rico, Rauw zip-lined into the stadium wearing an alien-inspired getup. “Let the music speak, puñeta!” he yelled in Spanish to the crowd before charging into his career-spanning set. What sets Rauw apart from his urbano peers is that he interprets his songs through his gravity-defying dance moves. He recreated the choreography from his music videos, including the robot dance from his Shakira collaboration “Te Felicito” before moving into the sharp grooves from “Museo.” Rauw also brought back a fan-favorite move: his floor grinding for the alluring “2/Catorce.” Special guests the Jabbawockeez wowed everyone with their intricate formations, at one point even grouping up into a spaceship blaster for Rauw to climb.

Rauw Alejandro with Arcangel and the Jabbawockeez. Photo by Marco Perretta.

The rest of Alejandro's surprise guests ranged from up-and-coming acts to icons. Acknowledging that he was once a new artist with dreams of performing at Hiram, he shared the stage with Puerto Rico's new generation, including Chris Palace, Omar Courtz, and Yovngchimi. He also brought out close friends and collaborators: Álvaro Díaz, joined him for the playful "Problemón," while Lyanno and Brray brought out perreo intenso with the frenetic "Lokera." The entire stadium kept quaking when reggaeton pioneers made an appearance: Baby Rasta emerged for "Punto 40" and Chencho Corleone dropped by for the rowdy "Desesperados." Arcángel also hit the stage with Rauw for the perreo galáctico rhythm of "Cazadores."

Rauw got romantic when he brought out Rosalía. “This is a special night because I’m going to sing with the love of my life for the first time onstage,” he said. Performing two songs from their recent three-song EP RR, the couple showed different sides to their relationship. They shared a sweet moment while singing the romantic “Beso” to each other. In between their caresses, Alejandro stole a kiss from Rosalía, to the delight of the crowd. Things heated up once Rosalía started twerking on Alejandro while going into the high-energy “Vampiros.” After getting the crowd riled-up to party, they made out again, which drew even more cheers, especially from people still celebrating their recent engagement announcement.

Throughout the show, the stage production was next level: Rauw got beamed up by a spaceship while singing the ethereal “Lejos Del Cielo.” He also brought the Dance Dance Revolution fantasy from his futuristic “Corazón Despeinado” music video to life. But what hyped up the crowd the most was Rauw’s fiery performance of his homecoming anthem “De Carolina” and his ubiquitous smash “Todo De Ti,” both show-stoppers that prove that Rauw’s performances are in a universe of their own.