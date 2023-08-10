Rauw Alejandro Didn’t Need to Share His Rosalia Breakup Song With the Entire World

Rauw Alejandro is in his post-breakup, sad boi era — and he just dropped a song dedicated to Rosalía that we could’ve all lived without. On Thursday, the Puerto Rican reggaetonero surprise-released “Hayami Hana,” dedicated to his ex-fiancée, detailing, in cringey rap verses, the “things he wants to get off his chest” after their split.

Alejandro takes a few lines to express how much he loved his Motomami‘s “flaws and qualities,” before assuring: “I don’t blame you. The life we live isn’t for everyone: the press, social media, peer pressure, being far from each other is the hardest.” He implies that the Spanish star initiated the split, rapping that “leaving you was never an option” for him. He also resents their busy tour life, adding that he’d give up the fame and all his success to “wake up and see you by my side.”

After a People report revealed that the couple had split last month, Alejandro addressed online rumors that he had cheated on his fiancée, saying that “infidelity” wasn’t the reason for their split. On the song, he hammers down on that, rapping that Rosalía “always had the passcode to my cell.”

“You are stronger than you think, and I hope that one day we can laugh at our past,” Rauw raps. “Here, there’s no resentment, this isn’t a complaint/You gifted me the best days, and for that reason I have your name tattooed on my belly.” (He says panza in Spanish. Editor’s note: he has a six-pack.)

The song continues on with a shallow chorus, repeating that “No one knows un carajo” about their relationship. In his final verse he wishes Rosalía the best, saying she’ll win all the Grammys, that people will study her music in schools, and that she’s the “prettiest cover on all of the magazines.” (He’s probably referring to the Janaury 2023 Rolling Stone cover, by the way.)

Then there's this Hallmark card-meets-highschooler-love-letter line that needs no explaining: "You're genuine, you're incredible, you're pure joy, you're medicine/You cured my heart." (We promise that the Spanish translation isn't any more poetic.) It's all a bit TMI and probably would have worked better if he'd sent it directly to Rosalia.

“Hayami Hana” arrives two weeks after the artists confirmed their split online. In an Instagram story on July 26, Alejandro described their relationship as the “most real love story God allowed me to live.” A day later, Rosalía shared a statement of her own, writing ““I love, respect and admire Raul so much. Not even like the movies, we know what we’ve lived.”

Alejandro dropped his surprise album Playa Saturno in early July, featuring the likes of Miguel Bosé and Junior H. Meanwhile, Rosalía dropped single “Tuya” in early June.